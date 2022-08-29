Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes reveals odd pre-match superstition & when it takes place

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he has a number of superstitions, with a slightly odd one taking place when enters the field for Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has starred for the Red Devils since joining them from Sporting in the winter transfer window of 2020, with his stock rising to the point that he has taken on captaincy duties of late. He believes that certain pre-game practices help him to perform at his best, with a number of boxes having to be ticked before he can feel entirely comfortable with his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandes has told United’s official website of his superstitions: “I always do the same. I like to do breakfast or lunch - depends on the time of the game. Something I always do is speak with my kids and my wife before we leave the hotel because after when I go on the bus I don’t text anyone, I don’t answer phones, so I like to be focused on the game after that and when you get to Old Trafford for me it is game on from there.

“That is one of the superstitions and the other one is I always enter on the pitch with the left foot [first] that is something that I always do, something that I believe can help me in some way. Not to get a better performance but to be myself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has taken in 130 appearances for United, with an impressive haul of 51 goals recorded across those outings. He has been skippering the side following Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Harry Maguire.

DID YOU KNOW? Only Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have scored more Premier League goals than Bruno Fernandes since his debut in February 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? Fernandes has helped United to recover from a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, with the Red Devils looking to make it three wins in a row when they take in a trip to Leicester on Thursday.