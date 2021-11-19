Man Utd boss Solskjaer confirms Pogba could miss up to three months with injury

Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that Paul Pogba could be out as many as three months with his latest injury.

Pogba recently suffered an thigh injury while on international duty with France, with the midfielder limping out of training and missing Les Bleus' recent matches.

And it appears that Pogba's injury is a fairly serious one as the Man Utd manager has said he expects to be without the midfielder for months, not weeks.

What was said?

"Yeah I would say so," Solskjaer said when asked if Pogba's injury would see him miss more than a few weeks. "It was a disappointing injury for Paul, a disappointing time for him of course.

"I’m not a doctor of course but he can’t say how quickly it will heal. Sometimes you hope, fingers crossed, for six or seven weeks and the worst-case scenario is 10, 11, 12 weeks with muscle injuries like this.

"One thing I’m sure of is that Paul is determined to come back and give his best when he comes back and he’s already started that recovery with his own big mentality to come back stronger because Paul always has that personality to come back strong.

"Hopefully just after Christmas we can see him."

The big picture

Pogba's injury comes at a bad time for both player and club as Manchester United gear up for the busy festive period.

Over the next few days, they'll take on Watford in the Premier League and Villarreal in the Champions League before heading to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on November 28.

Pogba, meanwhile, has come under scrutiny recently, having been sent off in Man Utd's embarassing 5-0 loss to Liverpool, leaving him suspended for a Manchester derby defeat in the club's next game.

Article continues below

He's also been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with his agent Mino Raiola strongly hinting that the midfielder is close to leaving Manchester United by declaring "December is the month of dreams".

Pogba's contract with Man Utd is set to expire in the summer, with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid all linked with moves for the French star.

Further reading