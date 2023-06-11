Man Utd block Harry Maguire loan move to Newcastle but would discusses permanent transfer for defender

Manchester United are reportedly blocking Harry Maguire from joining Newcastle on loan, but they would be willing to discuss a permanent transfer.

Out of favour at Old Trafford

Red Devils lining up other centre-halves

Only sale will be considered

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, despite being club captain, and took in only 16 Premier League appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. He is now being linked with a move elsewhere, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa among those to have been credited with interest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun claims that the Magpies were eager to thrash out a loan deal, but the Red Devils have no intention of bolstering the ranks of a top-four rival without being financially rewarded. With that in mind, those at St James’ Park will need to part with a sizeable transfer fee in order to make a move possible.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire is said to be keen on staying put this summer, as he looks to fight for a more regular role in Erik ten Hag’s plans, but United are looking to free up funds from sales that will allow them to compete for the likes of Napoli centre-half Kim Min-jae.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Villa have also asked about a loan for Maguire, as they seek to add greater depth to their squad on the back of European qualification, while Spurs are yet to make any kind of play for the commanding 30-year-old – who is in England’s latest squad but has been warned by Gareth Southgate that he needs regular minutes in order to retain his place in the Three Lions’ plans.