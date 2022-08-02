Man Utd agree to send Alex Telles on loan to Sevilla after Malacia transfer

The Brazilian has never really nailed down a starting spot at Old Trafford, and he is set for a new opportunity in Spain

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is close to signing for Sevilla on a season-long loan, GOAL can confirm. The 29-year-old arrived at Old Trafford back in October 2020 and found himself firmly behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order during his first season at the club.

Following Shaw's injury last campaign, Telles did enjoy slightly more first-team action, but the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer seemed set to change that moving forward.

Overall, the Brazilian has made exactly 50 appearances in all competitions for United across two seasons, and he will be hoping for more regular playing time in La Liga.

What do we know about Telles' move to Sevilla?

As first reported by TNT Sport and confirmed by GOAL, Telles' move to Spain is close to being settled.

The defender is set to spend the season at Sevilla with a chance to prove his worth for a European contender.

A medical has already been scheduled and the move could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

Telles will become Sevilla's second signing of the summer after centre-back Marcao joined from Galatasaray following the high-profile departures of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde.

Could Man Utd complete any more transfers?

United have not been as active as they might have liked this summer with top target Frenkie de Jong seemingly no closer to signing.

Should they fail to land the Barcelona midfielder, the club could move for another midfielder, such as Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

Despite their struggles with De Jong, United have managed to recruit Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and the aforementioned Malacia, while also moving on fringe players such as Andreas Pereira, Dean Henderson and now Telles.