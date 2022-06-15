Man City transfer target Phillips warned he would be stuck behind 'different class' Rodri at the Etihad

The Leeds midfielder has been told a move to the Premier League title winners might not be a good idea

Manchester City transfer target Kalvin Phillips has been warned against moving to the Etihad Stadium amid concerns he would be a bench player behind "different class" Rodri.

The Leeds midfielder is one of Pep Guardiola's top focuses after the signing of striker Erling Haaland, with the idea being that he would help the club replace departing Fernandinho.

But former Leeds and Manchester City player Danny Mills thinks the potential move is risky for Phillips given the strong squad Guardiola already possesses.

What was said about Phillips?

I think if he goes to Manchester City he becomes another squad player.

“He’ll probably play 20 games or so? He’s not Rodri’s standard yet, Rodri’s different class," Mills told talkSPORT. “I remember watching Rodri when he first came in to the football club and thinking ‘wow’.”

However, Mills believes Phillips, 26, could eventually surpass Rodri's production, even if he's not ready for that yet.

“I’m not saying Kalvin Phillips will get found out because he’s a very good player, but going to Manchester City with the intensity and the expectation of having to win every single week is next level," he concluded.

The bigger picture for Phillips

If Phillips were the only first-team midfielder brought in this summer, he would almost certainly receive more than the 20 appearances predicted by Mills, assuming full health.

Fernandinho, after all, played in 33 matches last year. Given Manchester City's crowded fixture list, there are abundant games to go around.

Still, a role in the biggest of occasions could be difficult for Phillips to command if he doesn't acclimate to the Etihad Stadium right away.

Are Man City looking at any other positions?

Guardiola could look to add a left-back in the coming months, with Brighton’s Marc Cucurella considered one possible target.

They also scouted Southampton Tino Livramento before he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

