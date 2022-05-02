Manchester City have confirmed they will play preseason friendlies in the United States this summer.

The Premier League side will play against Mexican side Club America and Bayern Munich in their first international friendlies in two years,

The matches will take place in Houston, Texas and Green Bay, Wisconsin in July.

What has been said about Man City's preseason friendlies?

A statement from the club read: "Manchester City will travel to the United States for two preseason friendlies in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

"This will mark City’s first international friendly in over two calendar years due to COVID restrictions.

"City will meet Club América of the Mexican Liga BBVA MX for the first preseason fixture at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, July 20, 7:30pm (CDT).

"City will then face FC Bayern Munich in Green Bay in the USA Cup. The exhibition game will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23, 6:00pm (CDT) and will be the first-ever football match to be played at the historic American football stadium."

What next for Man City?

Before they embark on preparations for next term, City must see out the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Pep Guardiola's team are still in contention to win the Premier League, as they sit one point clear of Liverpool with four games left to play.

They have a 4-3 lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals heading into the second leg clash in Madrid on Wednesday.

