Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Monday

could be without both Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho yet again when they take on on Monday night.

Both men missed City's trip to last weekend and are once again doubtful for what promises to be another crunch title run-in clash.

City will know 's result against Newcastle by the time they take to the field on Monday and a victory for the Reds will mean that a win is required to restore the one-point cushion going into the final game of the season.

Man City Injuries

De Bruyne picked up a hamstring injury against a fortnight ago and will miss the meeting with the Foxes, while Fernandinho has a knee problem that he sustained during the win at .

Pep Guardiola was giving little away over the Brazilian's availability in his pre-match press conference, insisting that he doesn't yet know whether he's fit enough to play.

Benjamin Mendy is expected to miss out with a persistent knee problem, and he could, in fact, be absent from City's three remaining games this season.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

City's line-up has been relatively predictable in recent games, owing to the injuries in midfield.

If Fernandinho and De Bruyne do miss out, the midfield is likely to consist of Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Bernardo Silva.

That would mean Leroy Sane continues in the front three.

Vincent Kompany has played the last three matches at centre-back, but John Stones could come in against Leicester's high-energy front line.

Leicester City Team News

Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, with Daniel Amartey (ankle) the only first-team player expected to miss out.

Opta Match Facts

Manchester City have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Leicester, though they did lose the reverse fixture 1-2 back in December.

Leicester are looking to complete the top-flight double over Manchester City for the first time since the 1986-87 campaign, while they’re also looking to do the double against the reigning top-flight champions for the first time since 1985-86 against .

Man City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League home games in May (D2), scoring 29 goals and conceding just five in that run.

Pep Guardiola has lost two Premier League games against Leicester as Man City boss – only against (3) has the Spaniard lost more in the competition.

Sergio Aguero has scored 15 Premier League home goals for Man City this season – only in 2011-12 (16) has he scored more at the Etihad in a single campaign in the competition.

Since his Premier League debut in 2014-15, Jamie Vardy has scored more goals against ‘big six’ opponents than any other player in the competition (31).

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick off is 8.00pm BST (3.00pm ET) on Monday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.