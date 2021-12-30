Man City star Cancelo says he was attacked and robbed by four 'cowards'

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has revealed he was attacked and robbed at his home by four assailants whom he called "cowards".

The Portugal international posted an image on his Instagram story showing a bruise on his right eye and a cut above his eyebrow.

Cancelo, 27, said the culprits tried to harm his family and he fought back, though they took off with his jewellery.

What has been said?

Cancelo posted: "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens.

"They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face with this state. I don't know how there are people [with] such meanness.

"The most [important] thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok.

"And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

City spoke out in support of their player, publishing a statement on Twitter which read: "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

Cancelo latest player to be attacked

The attack on Cancelo and his family comes just weeks after former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was attacked and robbed in his own home after returning from playing a match with Benfica.

Plus, last month, Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui was pulled out of her team-mate's car and attacked after attending a club night out.

Another high-profile incident which occurred this year was that of PSV striker Eran Zahavi, whose house was invaded while he was playing a match. The player's wife and children were tied up and gagged while two robbers ransacked their home.

And Angel Di Maria was also targetted last term, with PSG pulling him off the field to handle the matter.

