Manchester City sign German goalkeeper Ortega on a free transfer as back-up to Ederson

Pep Guardiola signs a new No.2 with United States star Zack Steffen set for loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough

Manchester City have signed German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a free transfer as a new back-up goalkeeper to first choice Ederson.

The 29-year-old left relegated Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld and has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Current No.2 Zack Steffen is expected to leave on loan this summer with the United States international looking for minutes ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Why do Manchester City want Ortega?

The German started all of Bielefield's Bundesliga matches last season, bar one due to coronavirus, and enhanced his reputation despite his club finishing second bottom.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he was on standby for Germany’s Euro 2020 squad and has been previously linked with a move to Bayern Munich as a back-up to Manuel Neuer.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "He has joined to compete with the other goalkeepers and help our youngsters, so it’s a transfer we are really pleased to have secured.”

Pep Guardiola will give him the opportunity to play in domestic cup competitions as well as acting as back-up to Ederson.

“To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the club’s success is a dream for me," Ortega said.

What about current Man City No.2 Steffen?

The USMNT International is expected to join Championship side Middlesbrough on a season-long loan in a bid to help his World Cup hopes.

He is in a battle with Arsenal's new signing Matt Turner ahead of Qatar 2022 with coach Gregg Berhalter still to indicate which goalkeeper he will selector the opening game with Wales.

The 27-year-old, who has a contract until 2025, has been a back-up for first choice Ederson since 2020 after returning from a loan spell in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He was heavily criticised for an error in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool that allowed Sadio Mane to score.

Boro narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs last season and coach Chris Wilder is set to shake up his squad.

Where does it leave Man City regarding keepers?

Man City recently sold Ireland international Gavin Bazunu to Southampton for £12m ($14.6m), although he had spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One and never made an appearance for the club.

Third-choice keeper Scott Carson has signed a new 12-month contract to while England under-21 international James Trafford has joined League One side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

Kosovo international Ari Muric is also expected to leave the club during the summer window on loan or a permanent deal.

