Man City set for Sane contract talks in last-ditch attempt to ward off Bayern Munich

The Premier League champions are set to sit down with the Germany winger and his representatives in a bid to secure his long-term future

are set to make a last-ditch attempt to extend Leroy Sane’s contract and ward off interest from , Goal understands.

Sane’s current deal expires in 2021 and City have been trying to reach a new agreement for over a year, but a lack of progress has opened the door to Bayern and other suitors.

Bayern officials have confirmed their interest in Sane, but City are yet to receive any formal offers.

The Premier League champions would be willing to sell this summer, but only if the 23-year-old makes it known that he will not extend his contract, and if an offer of €100 million or more arrives.

City's preferred option is to keep the international at the Etihad Stadium, however, and they will hold talks with Sane’s representatives - his father and a UK-based agent - in the coming days.

There is now some hope at the club that they will finally be able to reach an agreement and secure the winger’s future.

However, previous negotiations have not been straightforward, with Sane’s mother seen to be determined to derail talks and force a move to Bayern.

Should the upcoming discussions break down it would pave the way for Sane to leave the club, which would see City move for youngster Joao Felix.

Pep Guardiola has often been frustrated with Sane’s application in training and matches, but he has told his bosses that he wants to keep the former man as part of his squad.