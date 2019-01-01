Man City re-sign Angelino from PSV in €12m deal

The Premier League champions have announced the arrival of the 22-year-old, who first joined the club in 2012 but was sold 12 months ago

have confirmed the signing of left-back Angelino, one year after they sold him to .

City have triggered a buy-back clause that was inserted into the agreement when the Spaniard moved to the Eredivisie in 2018.

The fee is expected to be €12 million (£10.7m/$13.5m), although City sources have suggested it could be as low as €6m (£5.35m/$6.74m). He originally moved to the Dutch club for €5m.

The 22-year-old is expected to provide cover to Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy next season, and has signed a four-year deal.

"I am thrilled to have rejoined City, a side playing incredible football under Pep Guardiola," Angelino said.

"Watching them while playing in Holland has been a pleasure.

"City’s performances over the last two seasons have been incredible and I am very excited about returning and contributing to the Club’s bid for more success.

"I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management and I am very confident that the Club will go from strength to strength over the next few years."

Angelino signed for City as a 15-year-old in 2012 but officially left Deportivo La Coruna the following January, and later spent time on loan at , , Mallorca and NAC Breda before being sold to PSV.