Man City perplexed as VAR makes first major call of Premier League season to disallow Jesus goal

saw their third goal against West Ham ruled out by VAR in a controversial call after Gabriel Jesus had found the net.

Raheem Sterling was adjudged to be offside in what was an extremely tight call as he raced onto David Silva's through pass before squaring for Brazilian Jesus to tap home.

But the VAR advised referee Mike Dean that the goal should be disallowed, with City's celebrations short-lived as the scoreline remained at 2-0 to the visitors at the London Stadium.

Sterling's body was ruled to be in front of West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks, who was essentially directly alongside the international.

It was certainly an extremely tight call, with the camera angle provided to make the decision hardly ideal in comprehensively ruling that Sterling was definitely ahead of Fredericks.

And City were not impressed with the decision, with the former winger racing to ref Dean to query the call, while Jesus was also dumbfounded as he initially didn't understand why the goal had been chalked off.

More to follow...