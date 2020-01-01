Man City make Premier League history with five players in double figures

Riyad Mahrez became the fifth member of Pep Guardiola's team to take his tally into double figures with his goal against Newcastle

became the first team in Premier League history to have five different players score at least 10 goals in a single season on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez moved to double figures for 2019-20 when he slotted home Kevin De Bruyne's cut-back to make it 2-0 against at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne himself has 11, as does Gabriel Jesus, who opened the scoring against Steve Bruce's side. City's top two scorers in the league this term are Raheem Sterling with 13 and Sergio Aguero on 16.

City are the first team in 's top flight to have at least five players reach the 10-goal mark since in 1984-85.

Those goals from Jesus and Mahrez took Pep Guardiola's side to 83 in the league this season, nine more than newly-crowned champions .

Despite breaking new ground in goalscoring, City found themselves 23 points behind Liverpool with five matches remaining after going down 1-0 at on Sunday - their ninth defeat of the season.

• Sergio Aguero: 16

• Raheem Sterling: 13

• Kevin De Bruyne: 11

• Gabriel Jesus: 11

• Riyad Mahrez: 10



Manchester City are the first English top-flight side to have five team-mates score 10+ goals in a season since in 1984-85

As well as being among the goals for the hosts, David Silva took his assist tally into double figures when he set up Jesus and Sterling for their strikes against the Magpies.

The international has now made at least 10 assists in each of his 10 seasons with City, registering 121 in all competitions. He has now been involved in 150 Premier League goals, having made 91 assists and chipped in with 59 goals of his own in his 306 appearances.

No midfielder has been involved in more Premier League goals since Silva’s arrival, with ex- star Christian Eriksen the second most productive in that timeframe having contributed to 113 goals before his move to .

City’s dominance against Steve Bruce’s team was further evident in their passing statistics, as they recorded a rare pass completion rate of 93.7 percent, having made 787 successful passes out of a total of 840. That is the highest rate recorded in the English top-flight since Opta’s records began in 2003-04.