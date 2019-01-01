Man City & Liverpool-linked Insigne casts doubt over Napoli future

The Italy international forward feels he is reaching a pivotal point in his career, which could lead him away from Partenopei in the next window

Lorenzo Insigne has cast doubt over his future by conceding that an offer may come in that he "can't refuse".

The forward has spent his entire career with Napoli and, following the departure of Marek Hamsik, is now club captain.

But Insigne hinted at some unrest by revealing he could be tempted away from the outfit.

“I am 28 years old [this year] and it could happen that I receive an offer I can't refuse," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I've proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me.”

Insigne has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League in the recent past, with Liverpool and Manchester City among those credited with interest.

While suggesting that he may be on the move in the near future, he insists that he is not actively seeking a switch.

He added: “Right now, in this phase, I am not even thinking about it.

“However, I know full well that there are those around who appreciate me. But there are no clubs, no approaches, no shows of interest.

“It is my duty to think, without being immodest, that over the years at Napoli I’ve shown what I can do.

“I know people think I hired Mino Raiola because I was looking for a move, but that is not true, and you are free to think that. I hired Raiola because I consider him to be, along with Jorge Mendes, the best around and a real authority.

“As long as I am at Napoli, I will always give 110 per cent and I want to stay here for a long time.”

Insigne’s ties to Napoli will make it difficult for him to walk away, but he admits to a sense of frustration his efforts have not been rewarded with more major silverware down the years.

He did savour a success in 2014, but there has been little since then.

“It irritates me to always arrive on the verge of success and then find myself empty-handed, without a trophy to raise to the sky,” he said.

“This irritates my teammates too, as this Napoli side is so strong and deserves that moment of satisfaction.”

Insigne's nine league goals have helped Napoli to second in the table this, but are on the brink of securing the title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are still in the hunt for the crown, though, and face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.