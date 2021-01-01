Man City, Leeds & Celtic tracking Hibernian's teenage left-back Josh Doig

The 18-year-old has become a regular for the Scottish Premiership side in the 2020-21 season and is attracting admiring glances from clubs in England

full-back Josh Doig is attracting interest from , and ahead of a possible summer move.

The 18-year-old had also drawn interest from and although the latter has stepped away due to the change of manager at the club and not yet knowing Thomas Tuchel's priorities in the transfer market.

Doig, who has impressed in the Scottish Premiership in the 2020-21 season, will command a fee of around a £1 million having become a regular at left-back for high-flying Hibs.

More teams

The defender, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, is being tracked by Manchester City as they look to add a left-back to their academy teams.

The Premier League side could also likely make use of their wider City Football Group, with there being the possibility to arrange a loan move with one of their sister clubs.

However, Leeds and Celtic would likely offer a faster route to first-team football for the defender, who has also played on the left-hand side of midfield.

Scouts have noted Doig's attacking output as a huge part of his game, with his crossing ability and tireless running two of his key attributes.

Doig, who has made 19 appearances for Hibs this season and provided two assists, is also defensively solid and is the latest talented young left-back to emerge from following the likes of Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey.

Article continues below

The full-back spent last season on loan with Queen's Park and has earned youth caps with his national team, with Hibs boss Jack Ross explaining earlier in the season: "At 18 years old, for Josh to have played so many games and made the impact he has is impressive.

"He is growing all the time in stature and becoming more confident. I speak often enough about Lewis [Stevenson] supporting and helping him - and I think that we’ve used Josh sensibly this year, in terms of the times we’ve brought him out of the team.

"But at the moment, he is in the team on merit, which is great for him."