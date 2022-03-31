Man City defender Laporte in Man Utd jab: 'We've won 11 trophies, that can annoy some people'

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has aimed a dig at rivals Manchester United, reminding Red Devils fans his team have won 10 trophies in the last four years while they have none.

City have developed into a Premier League force over the last decade while their local rivals have struggled to replicate the success they enjoyed under Sir Alex Ferguson since the Scot’s retirement in 2013.

That is not lost on Laporte, who has collected eight winners’ medals since joining Man City from Athletic Club in January 2018.

What did Laporte say?

Laporte expressed his frustration at what he thinks is a desire from their rivals to see Man City lose, hinting that they may be jealous of their success.

“It's something you notice a lot. They don't think it's normal that we always win [something],” he told the Daily Mail.

“Because if I'm not mistaken, we have won 11 trophies in four years and that can annoy some people, like our neighbours who haven't won anything."

It is actually 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles, while United have won nothing since the Europa League in May 2017.

“They [Man Utd] have a lot of supporters and they have a lot of people behind them,” added Laporte. “We are in the same city. They've spent a lot of money too. That can upset some people.

“Everyone defends their own interests; I trust in City and I hope we win a lot of trophies this year.”

Laporte eyes more trophies

City have the chance to add to their haul before the season is out, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all on the line.

Pep Guardiola’s side face two huge matches against Liverpool, in the Premier League and FA Cup semi-final, as well as a Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid over the next month.

“It's a nice challenge, but more than that, it's an opportunity,” added the Spain defender. “We look at it as the chance to show that we are better than these other teams."

