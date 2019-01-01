Man City, Juventus & Man Utd all wanted to sign me – Godin

The Uruguayan defender admits that he attracted interest from leading sides in England and Italy before taking the decision to link up with Inter

Diego Godin is taking on a new adventure at but admits to having received offers from , and in the recent past.

The international has established a reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in world football.

He is now 33 years of age, but remains at the top of his game and has continued to attract interest from leading sides across Europe.

City and United were heavily linked with moves to lure Godin away from Atletico Madrid during his time in , while Juventus were eager to bolster their title-winning squad.

A South American star was, however, to remain loyal to Atletico before seeing his contract in the Spanish capital expire this summer.

Godin told Gazzetta dello Sport on the advances he has received: “A year ago there was Juve, Manchester United, in the past also [Man] City.

“However, back then I had a contract with Atletico and I didn't think of leaving.

“This time it was different, as my contract was about to expire. I can say that no club convinced me as much as Inter.”

He added on his decision to head for San Siro: “They came alive first and acted more decisively than other clubs.

“They showed me the project: it's ambitious, like me. And I liked the idea of being part of it and being able to help Inter realise it.”

Godin is now readying himself for a first taste of life in Serie A, a division he believes is made for him.

He said on his perception of Italian football: “That it is more difficult to play for a striker than for a defender. In theory, better for me.

“But I have to quickly understand what the manager wants from me, I want to help my team-mates on and off the field.”

Antonio Conte will be calling the shots at Inter in 2019-20, with Godin trading life under Diego Simeone for that working with another passionate coach in Milan.

“Conte? He reminds me a lot of Simeone,” said Godin.

“They live football with the same passion, they pay attention to details, they get the most out of the guys they train.

“Conte, in particular, is a concrete type: he knows what he wants, he goes straight to the point and for a player this is ideal.”