Man City's Gundogan overtakes ex-Arsenal man Ozil as Premier League's top-scoring German

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has overtaken Mesut Ozil as the Premier League's top-scoring German player in history.

A key player for Pep Guardiola, Gundogan has taken his game to new heights under the Catalan and is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfielders in the modern game.

Able to mix up defensive prowess with an excellent passing range and, in recent years, a keen eye for goal, the Germany international has now made history.

With his goal against Burnley on Saturday, Gundogan took his goal tally to 34 in the English top flight, becoming the top-scoring German in the process.

The previous record had been held by former Arsenal playmaker Ozil, who sat at 33.

Before the age of Gundogan and Ozil, ex-Spurs favourite Jurgen Klinsmann had joint-topped the charts with 29 strikes across two spells with Tottenham.

Uwe Rostler, of Man City and Southampton fame, bagged the same amount of goals as Klinsmann across five seasons in the Premier League.

Another former City player, Leroy Sane, rounds out the top five list with 25 top-tier goals to his name.

