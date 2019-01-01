Man City boss Guardiola launches fiery defence amid FFP charges

The Premier League has confirmed that the club are under investigation for possible breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations

manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at his side's critics amid an investigation into possible Financial Fair Play violations.

The has confirmed the Premier League champions are being investigated for possible breaches of FFP regulations.

UEFA are also looking into whether City skirted FFP regulations by manipulating the amount of money the club made in a sponsorship deal.

In addition to the UEFA and Premier League inquiries, City are also under investigation by FIFA in relation to their signings of underage players.

The investigations have threatened to cast a shadow over a campaign in which City are looking to win an unprecedented quadruple.

City have already won the , are into the quarter-finals, are in first place in the Premier League, and take a 3-2 lead over into the last-16 second leg.

Guardiola insists he is focused on City's on-field task and has no time to worry about what critics say.

“When you are fighting, people want to underestimate what you achieve,” Guardiola said.

“I’m not too much concerned or worried about what people say if we win the title just because what happens now with UEFA.

“They [the critics] do not give us credit for what we have done, but believe me I don’t care. Absolutely zero.

"I know exactly what the guys are doing for the last two seasons and more and that is what remains my feelings. If we have made mistakes we will be punished – it is what it is on and off the pitch – but I’m pretty sure what we have done is incredible.

“I don’t know whether it is important for the rest of the people, but it is important for ourselves. When we did it [win], it belongs to us and nobody is going to change that.

“What I wish is clarification as quickly as possible, for UEFA to see what we have done. If it is not good then OK, we will accept it.

"If everything is right then it will finish and we move forward. I don’t like it when people talk about it [the allegations]. I prefer to talk about football. For everybody it’ll be good to clarify.”

City take on on Saturday and will go four points clear of second-place with a win, prior to the Reds' match with on Sunday.