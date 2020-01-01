Man City ace Gundogan 'would be OK' with Liverpool being handed Premier League title due to coronavirus

The German sees no reason why the Reds shouldn't be crowned champions if it is not possible for the 2019-20 season to resume

midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he "would be okay" with being awarded the Premier League title due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has called a halt to all major leagues across Europe.

Liverpool boast a 25-point lead over reigning champions City in 's top-flight standings at the moment, having won 27 of their 29 fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp's men are now just six points away from glory, but it has been suggested that their achievements over the past eight months could be chalked off amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League has been scheduled to return on April 30, but with the United Kingdom currently in a state of emergency, there is a chance football's hiatus will continue through to the summer.

Some experts have called for the season to be voided, while others believe Liverpool have already earned the Premier League crown after establishing an unassailable advantage at the summit.

Gundogan falls into the latter camp, despite his allegiance to City, as he told German broadcaster ZDF: "It would be okay for me [If Liverpool are handed the title], you have to be sporting."

When asked if he would be in favour of top players in England sacrificing their salaries in order to help clubs in the lower leagues survive, Gundogan responded: "Of course I would find that okay, of course.

"But the lower league clubs do not have it so easy."

Gundogan added on how he is coping in self-isolation at his home in Manchester: "I have to admit that it is not that easy to deal with. It is an exceptional situation that cannot be fully grasped.

"You are sometimes afraid to go for a walk for 10 to 15 minutes outside.

"Even though it was oddly and ironically extremely beautiful from the weather here in Manchester."

The 29-year-old also expressed doubts over the season resuming next month, with the option to play out remaining fixtures behind closed doors reportedly under discussion.

"Honestly, I can't imagine that and I don't know how realistic it is," said Gundogan.

UEFA officials have insisted that it is their priority to make sure that club football is concluded, which is why the decision was taken to postpone by a year.