Mamelodi Sundowns didn't want to rely on away goal vs Golden Arrows - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they did not want to rely on the away draw in the first leg before Tuesday’s MTN8 semi-final, second leg win over Golden Arrows.

Two first-half goals from Peter Shalulile and Divine Lunga, as well as a late Neo Maema strike earned Masandawana a 3-0 win over Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory.

While the Brazilians already were on the front foot going into the match, having secured an away goal in the 1-1 draw in the first leg a month ago, Mngqithi said they purposefully tried to win the game on the night and not sit back and defend what they had.

“I must say, the boys gave a good account of themselves,” Mngqithi told the media as per iDiski Times.

“They knew we wanted to go through and we made it clear to them that we wanted to win this match, because for us every match we want to win, we did not look at what we got in the previous match.

"Which is normally the case where you say 'I’ve got a goal away from home, I will try and protect that' because this game could have turned differently if we came with that mentality.

“And even after the first half, when we scored two goals, but still in the second half, we said we want to win the second half, we don’t want to play a draw, so let’s play to win the second half and forget about the first half.

“Because it was the same message that you wanted, even for this return leg, to make sure that we win the encounter, not to hope for the result that we got away from home, and our experience I think we played a role in this space.”

But while Tuesday’s win appeared to be a comfortable outing, there were injury concerns towards the end of the match following a knock to goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse.

As it stands, the Tshwane giants have only one available goalkeeper, Ricardo Goss, ahead of the Premier Soccer League hosting of Swallows FC on Sunday.

Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene missed the match against Arrows due to injuries.

“I must say Reyaad played a very good match, very unfortunate to get injured, because it would have been nice to see him continue as well like others,” added Mngqithi.

Andile Jali was Sundowns’ captain of the day and was named Man-of-the-Match.



“The two central midfielders, AJ [Andile Jali] stood his ground, showed his experience,” Mngqithi continued.

“He was the captain of the team today and did not disappoint, for him to get a man of the match award, it was worthwhile. We are happy with that.”