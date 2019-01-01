Mamelodi Sundowns did their homework on Al Ahly, says Pitso Mosimane after resounding win

The Masandawana mentor has reflected on his side's victory over the Caf African Club of the Century on Saturday afternoon

coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that his side’s 5-0 win over was no mere fluke.

First-half goals by Themba Zwane and Wayne Arendse along with strikes by Ricardo Nascimento, Gaston Sirino and Phakamani Mahlambi gave Sundowns their very first win over the Egyptian giants in five attempts.

Speaking after the game, an understandably delighted Mosimane brushed off any suggestion that his side were lucky, stating that the win was courtesy of thorough planning and perfect execution by his players.

“We watched eight games of Al Ahly,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by PowerFM.

“The last two were of Pyramids and . We got the patterns, how they play. We did our homework. It wasn't luck. We worked for it. We knew all their danger areas, all their danger men,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite the resounding win, Mosimane has refused to get too carried away showing respect to his opposite number Martin Lasarte who is now seen as having his head on the chopping block.

“We do not want to talk a lot. This is a big coach with a big CV. We have to show respect. If he puts his CV here and I put mine, I will have to hide mine under a table. I know that losing 5-0 is hard. Let's show humility and respect," he expressed.

The Al Ahly mentor though was extremely disappointed with the result as this was the heaviest defeat in the club’s history in the Caf , and he chose to apologise to the club’s loyal fans.

“No comment, it is a bad night for us. We apologise to our fans, we really feel ashamed. Now, we should talk a little bit and do more and more,” Lasarte said.

Furthermore, reports coming out of suggest that the club’s director Sayed Abd Elhafiz has decided to impose fines on the players for their poor showing.