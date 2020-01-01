Mamelodi Sundowns confirm five coronavirus cases

The Tshwane giants explained that the quintet spent 14 days in isolation after testing positive

Reigning champions have confirmed that they had five positive coronavirus cases.

However, the Tshwane giants also revealed that the five people have since recovered and returned to the team’s camp.

Sundowns released the following statement with the team currently camping in Rustenburg ahead of the 2019/20 season resumption.

“Mamelodi Sundowns welcomed back five personnel [staff and players] who have fully recovered from Covid-19, having spent 14 days in isolation."

“Following the PSL’s green light for clubs to train, Mamelodi Sundowns players, Technical Team and support staff went for their second Covid-19 test whilst the training grounds were fumigated and prepared for the team, the training programme was also revised in accordance with the new protocols."

“Before the team could resume training in Rustenburg, a 3rd test was conducted, and five cases of asymptomatic nature were detected and the five immediately self-isolated for fourteen days."

The site disclosed that the quintet returned to training on Tuesday, July 21 with the suspended season expected to be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng soon.

“Amongst the five, players that who tested positive, had to undergo further medical tests, cardiology (ECG, heart sonar) and pulmonology (lung scans) which also revealed that there was no cause for concern to their cardiovascular and respiratory systems."

“With this good news, the five personnel have joined the rest of the team from Tuesday the 21st of July," a club statement read.

“The medical team has cleared the players for training and the spirit in the camp remains high as everyone is working hard in preparation for the remainder of the current league [season]," another statement read.

Sundwns have now joined fellow PSL clubs , , Bloemfontein , and Stellenbosch FC in making the Covid-19 results public.

However, only Celtic and Prates have revealed the names of the people who have tested postive for the deadly virus

Pirates midfield maestro Ben Motshwari and Celtic midfielder Givin Mashikinya have since recovered from coronavirus.