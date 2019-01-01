Malweyi elected new chairman for Nairobi West as FKF hold County elections

The new boss will take charge of the West County as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) hold elections

Former Football Federation (FKF) Nairobi West Secretary-General Caleb Malwenyi is the new chairman of the County.

Malweyi trounced outgoing chairman Bashir Hussein after collecting 38 votes to Bashir’s six. In second place was Simon Mugo who garnered 16 votes while Charles Omondi ‘Korea’ also got six votes.

Malweyi said he was delighted with the confidence the clubs have placed on him and promised to deliver.

“It is a big win for football and we are confident of fulfilling the promises we made to clubs,” he told Goal.

In the Eastern County, George Onyango trounced Amos Otieno 66-24 in votes to become the new chairman.

Veteran journalist Reuben Olita was elected unopposed as Secretary-General of Busia County. He beat Mathew Ekirapa after collecting 11 votes to zero.

Bernard Musundi was elected chairman after he won by 10 votes to zero against William Musumba.

Article continues below

In his victory speech, Musundi said they will encourage schools and youth teams to take up football seriously.

“We will also involve the political leadership in the country to support our activities so that we can help develop the sport,” he told Goal.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is expected to get another four-year term in office after no one else fronted their candidacy to challenge him.