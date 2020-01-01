Maloba rejoins Nairobi City Stars after going missing in February

The club accepted the midfielder's apology and allowed him to train with teammates again upon his return

National Super League (NSL) Nairobi City Stars side have confirmed Oliver Maloba has returned to the club after being away without official leave since the second week of February.

Nairobi City Stars confirmed the former and star was allowed to join his teammates after lengthy discussions with the club's management upon return.

“After weeks out, Nairobi City Stars offensive midfielder [Oliver] Maloba is back at the club,” the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side announced on their website.

More teams

“Maloba, whose trail had gone cold on the club since the second week of February, met the club honchos and after lengthy discussions was allowed back in training.”

The club's Chief Executive Officer Patrick Korir revealed why they forgave the midfielder and allowed him back into the team.

“We chose to take a pragmatic view of the matter. After productive talks, we have accepted his apology and he is now back in training,” Korir told the club's portal.

Maloba urged his players to focus on their pursuit to earn a promotion ticket back to the Premier League and forget what happened to him before.

“I apologies to the club and my fellow players for staying out without communicating," the offensive midfielder said upon returning.

“Let’s leave what happened behind. I am back and fully committed to giving my all to keep the ship sailing.”

Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic stated Maloba has got a lot to do after his return in order to get his position back in the team.

“Staying out for a month means all work done since July last year is lost. He has another few weeks to work on basics then work his way up to the team,” Alagic said.

Nairobi City Stars are in pole position to get back to the top tier as they are clear leaders on the NSL table with 61 points. They have won 19 matches, drew in four and lost just two as the competition enters matchday 26.

Article continues below

Bidco United are second on the log with 54 points while, , who were relegated at the end of the 2018/19 season, are third with 49 points.