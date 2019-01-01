Malian referee Boubou Traore to officiate Gor Mahia v Hussein Dey clash

Gor Mahia are top of the group with six points, two more than Hussein Dey

Malian referee Boubou Traore will be in charge f the Caf Confederation match between and Hussein Dey on Sunday.

The Confederation of Africa Football selected the experienced blower whose last assignment was at the Africa U-20 champions in a match between and Niger.

Traore has also officiated some high profile fixtures including a Caf clash between Mbabane Swallows and Etoile du Sahel where he dished out two yellow cards.

Countrymen Baba Yombolba and Nouhoum Bamba will be on the line. The match is scheduled for Sunday at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers City, starting 2200hrs, EAT.