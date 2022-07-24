Mali international Djenepo adapting to new role at Southampton

The 24-year-old could be switched to a different position when the 2022-23 season commences

Moussa Djenepo has disclosed that he is adapting quickly to a new position at Premier League side Southampton.

The Mali international, who plays predominantly as a winger, has been redeployed to feature as a left-wing back ahead of the start of the new season.

Djenepo, 24, has featured in that defensive position for the Saints in all their pre-season matches played so far.

Regardless, he is not having issues with this positional change: “I enjoy it because I have to do my best for the team, and I try every game to do my best and to work hard,” Djenepo told the Southampton website.

“I have to be ready defensively. That is my job and I have to work on that.

“It was good for us [the game against Watford]. We tried to be focused on what we have worked on and we’re trying to be ready for the start of the league.

“I can’t wait to come back to St Mary’s with the fans and they will be good games. We work and focus with a good mentality to play the games.”

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl had hinted that Djenepo could play in the left-back position for the 2022-23 season.

He is upbeat that the African star will deliver in the new role when the Premier League campaign starts, but he admits the Mali player has some learning to do.

"I think it’s like a bonus that compared to the other number 10s, he can also play in this position,” Hasenhuttl said per Daily Echo.

“He is defensively super strong, when he goes and attacks. And with the ball he has shown when he is up the pitch, he can dribble inside.

"As a full-back, this is a super nasty situation. I see him there in this season, to be honest.

"He still has to learn. Especially his mindset must be right, that he accepts this position and that he wants to play there. Then I think he can do a good job there."

Djenepo moved to St Mary's Stadium on a four-year contract from Standard Liege in 2019 and he has become a key part of their attacking set-up.