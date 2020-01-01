Malian footballers in India desperate to get back to their families amidst civil unrest back home

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced them to stay back in India...

Aizawl forward Abdoulaye Kanoute hails from Kidal, Northern Mali, a hotbed of civil unrest and militant insurgency. Kanoute, 's Boubacar Diara and Ousmane Diawara, all from Mali, are stuck in because of the cancellation of international flights due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The trio have been stuck in for more than three months now, with no hope of a repatriation flights because of domestic issues in Mali. Kanoute and Diawara are being given assistance by the clubs but they are currently stranded.

On March 31, the Kidal market was burnt down which caused significant damage to property but fortunately there was no loss of human capital.

More teams

The north calls for greater autonomy and independence from the Malian government and in 2012 President Amadou Toumani Touré was ousted in a coup d'état. Subsequently, Mali's three largest northern cities—Kidal, Gao and Timbuktu—were taken over by the rebels.

With the help of the French military, the government forces took back the north and a ceasefire agreement was signed in April 2015 but sporadic fighting continues. As always, innocent civilians come in the crosshair of the conflict and they continue to suffer the most.

"Mali has too many problems. People don't want the president (Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta) anymore. He has failed to ensure peace. Six months have gone and there have been no schools. I am talking about the pre-Covid situation. Teachers wanted more salary. But the government says they don't have money. The medical practitioners were given more money. But the teachers were not granted their demands. The president is not able to solve the problems. The municipal elections were also rigged.



"I talk to my family as much as I can. They are still in Kidal. I have a house in Bamako (capital, situated in South Mali) as well. But they cannot travel alone. I need to go back there as soon as possible so that I can take them to Bamako. Till now they are safe. I thank God for that. When you are so far away and there are political problems then you remain a little tense thinking about the well being of the loved ones," said Kanoute in a pensive tone to Goal.

His compatriot Ousmane Diawara of NEROCA, hails from Bamako but he is also unsettled as he believes the situation is so volatile in Mali that things can go awry at any moment.

"Things are not good back in my country. It is a beautiful country but the political tensions are ruining it. Although my family is in Bamako, I fear for them. They are safe now but I must go back as soon as I can."

Although political tensions were not able to hamper football, government intervention in the day-to-day affairs of the federation (Femafoot) forced FIFA to suspend the nation for a month from international football in 2017. The league was suspended for two months and even though it resumed, it was finally abandoned in December due to fresh troubles.

In 2019, the league resumed but due to Covid-19 the league currently remains suspended. However, the federation is keen to resume and complete the league and the cup tournament following a meeting on May 4.

"When the league got suspended the players started playing seven-a-side or nine-a-side matches. So I started playing in and then in Lebanon and now I am in India. The domestic players of Mali are stronger and technically better than Indians. But Indian leagues have more money, so there are better foreigners and coaches and hence the quality goes up," stated Kanoute assessing the football standard in India.

But football has taken a backseat for these players who desperately wants to board a flight to Mali.

"I went for Covid-19 testing so that I have a report in hand if I need to board a flight. I need to be prepared for any eventuality," said Kanoute.

There is a possibility that they can leave on July 23, but if the repatriation flight from New Delhi gets cancelled, then the wait will only get longer.