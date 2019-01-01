Malaysia to face a new UAE in March without van Marwijk

Tan Cheng Hoe can now throw away his notes on Bert van Marwijk after the Dutchman was released from his duties with United Arab Emirates.

It will be a new challenge that awaits Cheng Hoe and Malaysia when they resume their joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualification next year in March 2020.

The match scheduled to be played on March 26 against will now see Cheng Hoe going up against a different coach with different ideas and system after van Marwijk was sacked as head coach.

The former coach had to bite the bullet after a disappointing start to the qualifiers with his now former side unexpectedly languishing in fourth spot in the group.

leads Group G with Malaysia and in second and third respectively while winless Indonesia completes the teams in the group.

After four matches played in the group, UAE under van Marwijk had won twice but crucially suffered two defeats on the road, to and Vietnam respectively.

Even in the match against Malaysia, UAE were rescued by Ali Makhbout who grabbed a brace in a match which saw Harimau Malaya dominating proceedings and created far more goalscoring chances that their more illustrious opponent.

It remains to be seen who UAE will appoint as van Marwijk's replacement before the match between them and Malaysia take place in just more than three months from now.

With The Whites in supposed transition and dissarray, it gives Cheng Hoe an opportunity to capitalise despite the match being an away one as Malaysia seeks first time progression to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

