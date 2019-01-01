Malaysia Cup: Group B - Team, history, schedule and prediction
Group B sees one former Malaysia Cup champions in Johor Darul Ta'zim joined by three other club sides in Petaling Jaya City FC, PKNP FC and UiTM FC in a battle to finish among the top two spots after six rounds of matches to see who advances to the quarterfinal stage of the oldest cup competition in Malaysia.
Who are the Teams
Johor Darul Ta'zim
The 6-time Malaysia Super League champions strolled to another league success this season and also got their first taste of AFC Champions League group stage action. HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has indicated that JDT will be gunning for the Malaysia Cup this season and that makes them the clear favourites not only for this group but for the competition.
The competition will be another chance for Diogo Luis Santo, Gonzalo Cabrera, Safawi Rasid and Leandro Velazquez to showcase their brilliance in attack. But JDT has an equally strong midfield and defence that is the envy of all teams.
Petaling Jaya City FC
Previously known as MISC-MIFA, PJ City has had a very decent first outing in the top tier of Malaysian football this season. Despite consisting of very few players with experience at that level, K. Devan has managed to stay in the division and create a fair few upset results along the way.
Safee Sali is the most well known player in their ranks but these days he plays second fiddle to the pairing of Washington Brandao and Pedro Henrique, who are the preferred choice up front. The arrival of Serginho has also given Devan's midfield a more solid and robust look.
PKNP FC
Relegated from the Super League after finishing second bottom this season, Abu Bakar Fadzim faces the tough task of picking up his squad of players for this competition. Morale will be at an all-time low for them with fears over closure next season being a real possibility.
Much is depended on the two forwards in Giancarlo Rodrigues and Yashir Pinto to find the goals but their cause isn't helped by the fact that Abu Bakar could only use the experience of Hafiz Kamal and Fazrul Hazli fleetingly throughout the season.
UiTM FC
The university team had the opportunity to reach the Super League but had to endure a final day heartbreak to eventually finished mid-table in the Premier League this season. But Ismail Zakaria has done a great job with the limited budget that he has at his disposal.
One thing that UiTM continues to do well is their selection of import players as they continually keep coming up with good strikers. Zarko Korac finished the league season as top scorer with 13 goals while another import in Robert Mendy also regularly found the back of the net with seven goals of his own.
How did they fare in the league
Johor Darul Ta'zim - 1st in Super League
PJ City FC - 8th in Super League
PKNP FC - 11th in Super League
UiTM FC - 5th in Premier League
How is their Malaysia Cup history
Johor Darul Ta'zim - Champions in 2017
PJ City FC - First appearance
PKNP FC - Quarterfinalist in 2017
UiTM FC - Group stage in 2018
Fixtures (up to MD3)
2 Aug JDT v UiTM
3 Aug PJ City v PKNP
7 Aug JDT v PJ City
8 Aug UiTM v PKNP
16 Aug PKNP v JDT
17 Aug PJ City v UiTM
Prediction
Johor Darul Ta'zim look set to dominate this group while the ever-improving PJ City are likely to beat out PKNP and UiTM for the second spot.
Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram
Goal Malaysia telah berkunjung ke pusat latihan @faselangormy pada hari Ahad. Saksikan videonya di laman Facebook kami. Goal Malaysia was given a tour of Selangor's newly-renovated training centre on Sunday by association vice-president @izharmoslim, together with some of its fans. Watch snippets of the tour on our Facebook page!