Makwatta's goal unable to rescue Zesco United from Napsa Stars' bite

The Kenyan forward has been on the score-sheet thrice since making his debut for the Zambian giants after a January move

international John Makwatta's goal was unable to help Zesco United avoid a 2-1 defeat to Napsa Stars in a Faz Super League encounter on Sunday.

Aaron Kabwe and Collins Sikombe were Napsa Stars' scorers while Makwatta scored for the defending champions at the Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Tapson Sakeba thought he scored for Napsa Stars in the 28th minute but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Another opportunity for the home side came in the 33rd minute but Austin Banda was not clinical enough as he sent the ball straight to Ian Otieno.

Luka Ng'uni saved Napsa Stars blushes with a goalline clearance in the 36th minute when Zesco finally settled after a rocky start.

Zesco's chance came again in the 38th minute when Ching'andu got the ball in a very promising position but ended up blasting wide.

Napsa Stars then struck first when Kabwe, with an assist from Banda, put the ball beyond Otieno's outstretched hands in the 40th minute.

They could have doubled the lead two minutes later but Collins Sikombe was unable to beat Otieno this time around with a close-range shot.

Sikombe was not to be denied by the former AFC goalkeeper in the 52nd minute when he fired home to hand Napsa Stars a 2-0 lead.

Banda failed to strike precisely past Otieno in the 55th minute from outside the box and instead sent his shot straight into the goalkeeper's hands from a promising position.

Sikombe was then denied by the bar in the 56th minute as the home side launched attack after attack.

Ng'uni was alert again in the 70th minute and made another goalline clearance to deny Zesco at least a goal.

Makwatta, after a number of unfruitful shots, managed to score n the 89th minute of play, his third goal in three matches for Zesco United since joining the Ndola club in January from AFC Leopards.

The win saw Napsa Stars move to fifth on the table with 39 points, same as Zesco United after matchday 23 actions. Team Ya Ziko have two games in hand.