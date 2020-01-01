Makwatta: Zesco United set to sign AFC Leopards striker

The forward would leave the KPL side with 13 goals in his account after joining at the beginning of the current season

AFC striker John Makwatta is on the verge of joining FAZ Super League giants Zesco United.

Goal understands the forward has already left the country for Zambia ahead of his transfer to Zesco United. A close source at the Den has explained to Goal Makwatta is not among the players training on Friday to face for a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie on Sunday.

“It is true [John] Makwatta has left to seal a transfer move to Zesco United," the source revealed.

"He is not part of the team members who are on the training ground. He left this morning (Friday) for Zambia as he hopes to complete the move as soon as possible."

The current financial turmoil at the club has seen AFC Leopards lose key players including Whyvonne Isuza, Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro and coach Casa Mbungo.

Should Makwatta eventually join the Zambian champions, he would fight for a starting place with his compatriot Jesse Were, who has been a key striker for the Ndola club.

The number of internationals at Team Ya Ziko will rise to four as goalkeeper Ian Otieno is also understood to be on his way from Red Arrows to Zesco.

Makwatta would leave the KPL as the current top scorer with 13 goals so far, and would return to the Super League after playing for Buildcon from 2017 to 2018, where he scored 12 goals in 23 appearances.

David Owino and Were have been part of the team for the last four and five seasons, respectively. Anthony Akumu left in December for after four years in Ndola.

Kenyan footballers have recently preferred to join Zambian clubs and the most recent case was Duke Abuya's move to pen a two-year contract with Nkana FC.

The Kitwe club is also home to another three players from the country - Musa Mohammed and Harun Shakava, who are former captains and defenders at , and Duncan Otieno, a former AFC Leopards skipper.