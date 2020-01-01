Makwatta will remain AFC Leopards' penalty taker - Kimani

The tactician admits the forward had a bad day but it changes nothing

AFC interim coach Anthony Kimani has confirmed John Makwatta remains their first-choice penalty taker.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) current top scorer missed two penalties in either half against Kisumu All-Stars on Saturday, a match Ingwe eventually won 2-0. The youthful coach admits it was just a bad day in the office which is usual to everyone.

"Makwatta is a good penalty taker, it was just a bad day and we cannot crucify him for that," Kimani told Goal on Monday.

"Things like these do happen, but he ended up scoring and helped us win the game which was not easy at all. Makwattta will remain our penalty taker, we cannot take that responsibility from him because of a one-match mistake. He is a quality player and we are aware of it."

Article continues below

The former international is happy with the way his charges played despite a good display from their hosts.

"It was a very tough game, [All-Stars] needed a win and they pushed us hard, but I am happy with the way we played and managed to bag maximum points. It was an important win for us and a motivation to continue fighting for the league title," Kimani concluded.

The result put Ingwe in sixth position with 31 points, eight more than leaders Kakamega .