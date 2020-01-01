Makwatta, Were set for action as Zambian Super League confirms resumption date

The matches will be played behind closed doors as a measure to help curb the spread of Covid-19

John Makwatta and Jesse Were will seek to continue with their goalscoring exploits for Zesco United when the National Super League resumes in mid-July.

Zesco United, also home to Kenyan internationals Ian Otieno and David Owino, will face Kansanshi Dynamos on July 19 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Kitwe United will host Police College on July 18 in what will be the first match for the Super League since the suspension. The match which will be hosted at the Levy Mwanawasa and will kick-off at 13:00.

Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya and his Forest teammates will take to the pitch in the second match at the same stadium at 15:00.

After the Zesco United vs Kansanshi Dynamos Sunday’s tie, Buildcon FC will tackle Power Dynamos at the Ndola Stadium as well.

All the matches will be honoured without the attendance of fans as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Football Association of Zambia [FAZ] wishes to re-affirm its message that the resumption of the Super League and National Division One will be under closed doors,” Zambia’s FA said in a statement.

FAZ general-secretary Adrian Kashala explained why the spectators will have to watch the actions on their screens at home.

“We would like to re-emphasise that the league will resume as indicated this weekend behind closed doors. The health situation in the nation, as guided by the authorities, still requires that we observe the guidelines provided,” Kashala said.

“Only people that are part of the matchday squad, stadium staff, security personnel and media are expected to be at the stadia.”

Kashala also confirmed media personnel who intend to cover the proceedings will not be allowed to carry out interviews.

“Our colleagues in the media will be allowed access to stadia subject to observing the guidelines,” the FAZ official explained.

“Media personnel will not be allowed any contact with the players. We will have the broadcast partner SuperSport and also club media officers stepping in to fill the gap.”

Zambian is the third in Africa to resume their domestic competitions Burundi and .

The Ligue A of Burundi has since ended while the Tanzanian league is ongoing and fans have been allowed to attend with the strict observation of health guidelines.