Makwatta, Were on target as Zesco United maul Neelkhant FC 8-0

The striker's form is good news to coach Francis Kimanzi who is preparing the Harambee Stars for Afcon qualifiers

international Mark Makwatta scored a hat-trick as Zesco United defeated Division two side Neelkhant FC 8-0 in a pre-season friendly game staged at the Trade Fair Grounds, Ndola.

The eight-time Zambian champions are preparing to bounce back after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, in which they finished fifth. With new players coming in, it was a good time for Timu ya Ziko to showcase their talent against a lower-tier side.

The Ndola-based charges bolstered their squad with the signing of Bruce Musakanya, Lazarus Phiri, and Kampamba.

Interestingly, Kampamba and Musakanya were on the score sheet as Zesco managed to get four goals in the first half.

Harambee Stars strikers Jesse Were and Makwatta were on target as well as the hosts dominated.

After the break, Makwatta completed his hat-trick with Kampamba also getting another goal to complete his brace. Another goal came from Logic Ching'ondu.

Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi will be impressed with the news, considering the fact that he is preparing the national team for the 2021 to be held in .

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa revealed they are in talks with other countries for possible friendlies for the Harambee Stars.

After Caf released a new condensed calendar for both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers, countries are expected to be in a rush to prepare their teams for international football's return.

Mwendwa said one of the countries they have approached is Sudan but did not give a clear indication whether the northern neighbours have accepted FKF’s request.

"Caf calendars are already out and we have been in talks with two countries to see whether they can come and engage Harambee Stars in friendlies," Mwendwa told NTV.

"It has been quite hard to get a willing nation for friendly action because of the situation around the [coronavirus] pandemic.

"We must engage in friendlies to prepare the team for qualifiers. Sudan and other nations are among the countries we have had talks with."

The FKF chief said the big issue now is getting the local players fit for those qualifiers given that they have been out of action for almost six months now.