Makwatta sets a target of 34 goals for AFC Leopards - Shikanda

The Ingwe chairman is impressed with the form of their top striker who has helped the club perform relatively well this season

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has stated striker John Makwatta had promised to score 34 goals for the club in all competitions.

The striker joined the 13-time league champions at the beginning of the season, and has been a key player at the Den, scoring 12 goals already in the Kenyan Premier League ( ). Shikanda has revealed the 2016 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot winner is determined to help Ingwe perform better this season.

"[Makwatta] promised to score 34 goals for the club; 20 in the league and the remaining competitions," Shikanda told K24 TV.

"In the first half of the league, he set a target of 10 goals with the remaining coming in the second half. The interesting part is that Makwatta wrote his own contract; you could see him running and practising harder to hit the target. He is a top player and we are happy to have him."

"Yes, the situation has not been good at the club and it had affected us a little which might affect Makwatta's target as well, but we are finding a solution soon."

The former Ingwe player has also shed light on the situation of caretaker coach Anthony Kimani who took over after Casa Mbungo resigned in December last year.

"We will give [Kimani] some space to gain his confidence; when the time comes, we will confirm him," Shikanda concluded.

AFC Leopards are currently in seventh position with 28 points.