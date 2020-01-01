Makwatta scores as Zesco United draw Kitwe rivals Power Dynamos

The Kenyan forward found the back of the net in his side's stalemate against their local rivals

John Makwatta was on target once again as Zesco United fought to a 2-2 draw against Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Luke Chamanga and Kennedy Musonda were Power Dynamos' scorers while Makwatta and John Ching'andu scored for Zesco United.

Power Dynamos took an early lead in the third minute through Chamanga to unsettle the Faz Super League champions.

Makwatta would have equalised for Team Ya Ziko in the 14th minute after he took advantage of a goal-mouth melee but goalkeeper Jackson Kakunta recovered to deny the Kenyan.

Kakunta denied the former AFC and striker again in the 26th minute as he created some space to shoot from but his effort did not trouble the stopper.

Kakunta rose to the rescue of Power Dynamos once more in the 27th minute when he thwarted a danger presented by Marcel Kalonda.

Otieno, who was making another start for Zesco United, was called to duty in the 30th minute when Musonda attempted to find the back of the net from close range.

The save was Otieno's first major test after he had remained inactive for the better part of the first 30 minutes.

Jesse Were could have levelled matters after slipping past Kakunta's hands initially, but the ball did not cross the line as the goalkeeper recovered in the 34th minute.

Ching'andu scored Zesco United's equalizer in the 43rd minute after his powerful header sailed past an almost immobile Kakunta.

In the 54th minute, Makwatta put George Lwandamina's ahead when his shot from outside the box caught Kakunta off-guard as the visitors looked a dominant side.

Musonda earned the equalizer for Power Dynamos in the 71st minute to ensure the tie ended in a stalemate between the two Kitwe-based sides.

Power Dynamos XI: Jackson Kakunta, Faustin Bakodila, Raphael Makubuli, Luke Chamanga, Kondwani Chiboni, Larry Bwalya, Lameck Kafwaya, Kennedy Musonda, Savie Daka.

Subs: Lawrence Mulenga, John Soko, Patrick Ilongo, Godfrey Ngwenya, Fredrick Mulambia, Biston Banda, Linos Makwaza Jr.

Zesco United XI: Ian Otieno, Marcel Kalonda, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape, Simon Silwimba, John Ching'andu, John Makwatta, Winston Kalengo, Rusike Tafadzwa, Jesse Were.

Subs: Jacob Banda, Logic Ching'andu, Misheck Chaila, David Owino, John Chishimba, Kondwani Mtonga, Solomon Sakala.