Makwatta reveals what forced him out of AFC Leopards

The forward left Ingwe despite enjoying a good goalscoring run and was on course to win the Golden Boot again

Former AFC striker John Makwatta has revealed why he had to leave the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side after a six-month stint.

Makwatta left to join Zambian champions Zesco United after a successful goalscoring stint at AFC Leopards. The former Buildcon and striker had scored 13 goals in 18 KPL matches this season and left in January to become the last high-profile player to exit the Den.

He has now revealed why he had to seek greener pastures outside the country.

“I was not supposed to leave like that. The best way would have been to lead the club to some success of sorts or even win the golden boot. But then we were not paid for months. You know I have bills to pay and a family to take care of,” Makwatta told Nairobi News.

“I enjoy playing football but everyone knows it is my career. I wish the club well and will now focus on delivering at Zesco.”

Soter Kayumba, Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, coach Cassa Mbungo, Vincent Habamahoro and Ismailia Diarra are among the people who ditched AFC Leopards after going for months without salaries.

Makwatta will add the number of Kenyan players at Zesco United to three again as he joins David Owino and Jesse Were. His move to Team Ya Ziko would mean he is serving his second Zambian club after his 2017-18 stint at Buildcon.

He scored 12 goals in 23 appearances for Buildcon.