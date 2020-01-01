Makwatta hat-trick against Zoo FC breaks record at AFC Leopards

The former Ulinzi Stars’ striker shattered a 10-year record by putting three goals past the struggling side on Sunday

John Makwatta shattered a long-standing record at AFC following his hat-trick against Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The former ’ striker was in great form as he guided Ingwe to their first win of the New Year against the struggling side and he ended up breaking a record set up 10 years ago.

The last time Ingwe scored a hat-trick was way back in July 2010, when Demonge Selenga punished in a 4-3 win.

And to spice up Makwatta’s hat-trick on Sunday, he scored against a Zoo side, who are managed by Selenga.

Some 10 years later John Mark Makwata gets us a hatrick



Our last hatrick was scored by DeMonde Selenga on 24/07/2010



...and yes he'll go home with that match day ball#WeweNdioSponsor#OursForever #INGWE pic.twitter.com/kQGu3gSTz6 — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) January 5, 2020

Against Zoo, Ingwe’s opener came in the 13th minute when Boniface Mukhekhe rose the highest to meet a corner and nod past the Zoo custodian Austin Odhiambo.

Ingwe kept pressing for the second and it was no surprise when Makwatta converted from the penalty spot in the 24th minute after Collins Shivachi had been fouled inside the box.

The two goals were enough for Ingwe to take into the half-time break but when play resumed, Zoo fired back as Collins Neto stunned the crowd at Bukhungu with a well-taken strike to make the scores 2-1.

AFC Leopards were not stunned by Zoo’s efforts to try to comeback as Makwatta met a free-kick delivered by captain Robinson Kamura to punish keeper Odhiambo with a low shot.

Makwatta then sealed his first hat-trick of the season with a well-taken free-kick which evaded the wall that was put up by Zoo defenders to hit the back of the net.

The win pushed AFC Leopards to 7th position on the 17-team log with 25 points from 15 matches.