Makwatta: Harambee Stars striker and Zesco United mutually part ways

The exit of the forward after one year with the Ndola club means only two Kenyans are remaining with the league champions

Kenya international John Makwatta has left Zambian Super League side Zesco United, the club has confirmed.

The former Ulinzi Stars striker has left the Ndola giants after he signed for them in January 2020.

The striker was signed by Timu ya Ziko after he impressed with AFC Leopards where he had scored 13 goals in 15 games in the 2019/20 campaign.

Makwatta did not settle with the Zambian giants as he was not regularly fielded by head coach Mumba Munamba.

The signing of Chitiya Mususu made Makwatta's future at the Zambian giants uncertain as it meant the Kenyan had to compete with more centre-forwards.

"Kenyan international and Zesco United striker, [John] Makwatta has left the club," the club confirmed on Friday.

"The Zambian Super League winning striker, joined Zesco United last year having penned a 3-year deal with the Ndola-based league giants. Zesco United Football Club's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Kabwe Mulenga, is thankful to Makwatta for his contribution towards the growth of the club.

"Makwatta joined Zesco United last year, adding to a list of Kenyan footballers who have been part of the club’s success in recent years."

According to the club's CEO, Mulenga, Zesco United and the former Buildcon FC star reached a mutual agreement to end their association.

"We have reached an agreement with Makwatta to separate mutually. I wish to thank him for his services and his contribution towards the team’s title triumph this season," Mulenga said.

Makwatta's maiden goal for Zesco United came against Mufulira Wanderers in a 2-0 win on February 20, 2020.

The 2016 KPL Golden Boot winner has previously turned out for National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars from 2011 to 2013. Then he joined Ulinzi Stars where he played until 2016 before opting to join Zambian outfit Buildcon FC until 2018.

His exit means that only two Kenyans remain at the Ndola side - Jesse Were who is the club's all-time top scorer with 105 goals and goalkeeper Ian Otieno who was named the most consistent player in the 2020/21 campaign.

Defender David Odhiambo and Anthony Akumu enjoyed long stints with the Zambian champions and left in 2020 with the former joining Kaizer Chiefs and the latter signing for Napsa Stars.