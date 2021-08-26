Makwatta: Ex-Zesco United striker distracted by Bahrain interest after AFC Leopards training

The centre-forward had been linked with a return to the den to replace Rupia but it seems the move will not happen

Former Zesco United striker John Makwatta could join a club in Bahrain after training with AFC Leopards.

The former Kenyan Premier League top scorer had been linked with a return to the den after parting ways with the Zambian champions, but it seems that move would not materialise because of an unnamed club in the Middle East.

Luxury choice

"After training with us for some time now, it seems he is not entirely keen on signing with AFC Leopards as he is strongly considering an offer from a club in Bahrain," a source at AFC Leopards told Goal on Thursday. "The club was ready to bring him back, but you know when offers are many, the player has the luxury of choosing the one that suits his interests better.

"He has not revealed the club in Bahrain that is interested in him, but for sure that is where his mind is at the moment."

Makwatta left Timu ya Ziko where he did not feature prominently as the Ndola club won the Zambian Super League title. He had joined them in 2020 after scoring 13 goals in half a season for AFC Leopards but ended up not replicating his Premier League form with Zesco United.

AFC Leopards had hoped to sign the former Ulinzi Stars striker in order to replace Elvis Rupia, who is set for a move to Tusker. Rupia, who scored 17 goals in the just-ended season, is among more than 10 players that will soon be unveiled by Tusker who are equally set to part ways with 10-12 players.

Makwatta is among the Kenyan players who are currently free agents but are expected to make moves in the current transfer window. Francis Kahata, who left Simba SC after two years with them, is another free agent who has been linked with a move back to his former club Gor Mahia.

Cliff Nyakeya, Clyde Senaji, Said Tsuma, Benjamin Ochan, and Hansel Ochieng are the other free agents who are expected to make moves. Senaji, just like Rupia whose contract at AFC Leopards ended at the same time, is also linked with a move to Tusker.