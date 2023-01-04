Makhubela: Orlando Pirates loan attacking midfielder to Golden Arrows for second stint

Golden Arrows have confirmed the signing of Ntsako Makhubela on loan from Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates.

Makhubela has returned to Arrows from Pirates

Was yet to feature for Bucs in the PSL this season

He could start for Arrows against SuperSport United

WHAT HAPPENED? Abafana Bes'thende have confirmed the acquisition of the 28-year-old midfielder for a second stint from the Buccaneers in a statement posted on their social media pages.

"New signing, read part of the statement on their Twitter handle, adding: "We welcome back Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela on loan from Orlando Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacking midfielder was nurtured at the Pirates Academy but he was allowed to leave and began his professional career at Royal Eagles (now known as Royal AM) during the 2017 National Football Division season.

After impressing in the lower league, Makhubela was snapped up by Abafana Bes'thende in 2019, and he went ahead to make his top-flight debut and play some of his best football at the club. He was among the players who helped Arrows record their best league finish of fourth place in the 2020-21 season.

In 2021, he left the KwaZulu-Natal outfit to sign for Pirates. However, he has found game time hard to come at Pirates under Jose Riveiro and has returned to Arrows on a short-term loan deal. For instance, in the current campaign, he is yet to make a single league start from 14 league matches.

Last season, he made 13 appearances for Pirates, starting in eight of those matches, and coming on as a substitute on five occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKHUBELA? He will hope to make his first start for Arrows when they take on SuperSport United in a league fixture at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.