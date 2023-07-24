Explained: Why Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo is at a standstill as Brighton play hardball

Chelsea's pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is at an impasse, with the two clubs still some way apart in their valuations.

Talks stalling over midfielder

Brighton demanding £100m

Also want Colwill included in deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls are demanding £100 million ($128m) for the 21-year-old, who has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest defensive midfielders over the past 18 months. However, to this point Chelsea have only offered £70m ($90m), although another bid of less than £100m is anticipated.

WHY HAS THE DEAL STALLED? Aside from being apart in their valuations of Caicedo, Brighton are also pushing to have Blues academy graduate Levi Colwill included in the deal, following his impressive loan spell at the Amex Stadium in 2022-23 - a request Chelsea have no intention of acquiescing to. A separate £30m (38.5m) bid for the defender was rejected in June.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes Colwill is destined to become one of the best centre-backs in England - reflecting the club's overall reluctance to part with him. It has been reported that the Blues are considering alternatives to Caicedo.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA: The west Londoners continue their pre-season schedule with a friendly against Premier League rivals Newcastle in Atlanta on Wednesday night.