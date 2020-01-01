Makati: Nairobi City Stars unveil first signing from Vapor Sports

The promoted side have confirmed their first signing this transfer window as they build up the squad for the new season

Nairobi City Stars have confirmed their first signing after unveiling Rowland Makati.

Though the promoted club did not mention the duration of the contract, the 19-year-old Makati has signed from Vapor Sports.

The club confirmed in a statement on their official website: “Midfielder Rowland Babu Makati, 19, has joined Nairobi City Stars on a long term deal.

More teams

“Makati comes in from division one side Vapor Sports, a team he linked up with last season from Gatina-based Escalators FC.

“Makati, who led Dagoretti Mixed to the coveted Nairobi Region Chapa Dimba title at Jamhuri High School in February 2020, was unveiled at the Club offices on fourth Ngong Avenue on Tuesday."

Speaking after signing the deal, Makati said: “It’s been a dream to join Nairobi City Stars. I am excited, very excited to finally have a chance to join the club especially at a time they have been promoted to the Kenyan Premier League.”

The club’s coordinator Samson Otieno who witnessed the signing ceremony said: “Since being spotted at Chapa Dimba our scouts have been on his trail for months and had it not been for coronavirus pandemic we could have engaged him much earlier. He is a player full of potential, with the right skill set and mentality.

“He comes on board as part of our youth program and is one of five players below 20 years of age that we will be registering for the upcoming season to add the right balance to a team full of experience.

“We thank Escalators for nurturing him and Vapor Sports for stepping up his football to Division One and for further allowing him to pursue his dream of joining Simba wa Nairobi.”

Article continues below

Makati, who will wear jersey number 14, has now joined a long list of players that have joined City Stars over the years from Vapor Sports.

City Stars will be making a comeback to the top-flight after they were promoted alongside Bidco United when the Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the National Super League owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By the time the lower-tier was ended, City Stars were top of the log whereas Bidco United were second.