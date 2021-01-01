Makari, Nyatini, Ayoyi: Posta Rangers sign trio from FC Talanta, Wazito and Biashara United respectively

The Mailmen are contemplating signing more players to bolster the squad for consistent positive results in the league

Posta Rangers have bolstered their squad by confirming the arrival of three players in the current transfer window.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League charges have struggled to win in the top-tier and it is something they are aiming at solving. It is for that reason the club has confirmed the arrival of new players.

"Signing news: Evans Makari Maliachi from [National Super League] side Talanta FC, Joshua Otieno Nyatini from Wazito FC, and Ambrose Awio [Ayoyi] from [Tanzania Mainland League side] Biashara Mara United," Posta confirmed on their official social media outlets.

The first two players are Kenyans, but the last one is from Uganda and has initially played for former Kenyan top-tier side Sony Sugar.

Posta are also contemplating who to drop to create space for new players. The management is strict on the number of players in the team owing to tough economic times.

The Mailmen have collected just one win from the 11 matches they have played in the FKF-Premier League, drawn seven and lost three. They have also scored seven goals and conceded 11 which puts them at negative four in goal difference.

The management felt Sammy Omollo, who is commonly referred to as Pamzo, had not done enough and decided to part ways with him.

Omollo returned to Posta Rangers when he took over from John Kamau, on August 23, who was shown the door after struggles in the 2018/19 season, where the team finished in the relegation zone but managed to stay in the top-tier after overcoming Nairobi Stima in the play-offs.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi was appointed to replace him. The youthful coach came alongside Collins 'Korea' Omondi and they went on to sign a three-year contract.

Okumbi's first game in charge was against Rware FC at Ruringu Stadium in the FKF Shield Cup round of 64.

Dennis Oalo scored in favour of the Mailmen in the 17th minute. It happened to be the only goal in the first half.

Ezekiel Okare and Jackson Dwang scored in the 69th and 82nd minutes, respectively, to ensure new coach Stanley Okumbi starts his reign at the club on a high.