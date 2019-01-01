Makana Baku nets first career hat-trick as Holstein Kiel hit Salmrohr for six
The German second division side recorded a routine victory at the Salmtalstadion with the 21-year-old stealing the show, while Ghana youth international David Atanga struck once and assisted three times.
Baku put Andre Schubert’s side ahead in the 39th minute to give the Storks a slim halftime lead. Lee Jae-sung doubled the visitors’ advantage after 54 minutes before Atanga made it three nine minutes later.
63. | Atanga trifft zum 3:0 - gleichzeitig sein erster Treffer im #KSV-Dress!😍#FSVKSV 0:3 #KielAhoi #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/daAl6lcy1E— Holstein Kiel (@Holstein_Kiel) August 11, 2019
A second half brace from the German-Congolese completed his treble while Finn Porath’s late minute strike sealed the massive triumph.
76. | Baku on 🔥! Per Traumtor zum Dreierpack! #FSVKSV 0:5 #KielAhoi #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/1JUodbdYgm— Holstein Kiel (@Holstein_Kiel) August 11, 2019
Looking at some of those scores like 😱— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) August 11, 2019
All the results from a thrilling afternoon in the #DFBPokal 👇 pic.twitter.com/RgJoIsvW06
Holstein Kiel will know their second round foes when the draw is held on August 18.
The left winger began his youth career with Mainz 05 before joining SV Gonsenheim. He moved to Schubert’s team in June 2019 for an undisclosed transfer fee having agreed a three-year contract.