Major boost for Sofapaka ahead of Gor Mahia clash as Willis Ouma returns

Gor Mahia will head into the game with a tired squad currently away in Angola for the Caf Confederation Cup

Sofapaka has received a major boost in the squad ahead of the weekend’s clash against Gor Mahia.

Coach John Baraza will have more options to pick from following the return of defender Willis Ouma when they face off with the defending champions.

Ouma linked up with the rest of the Batoto Ba Mungu squad in training after shaking off a niggling knee problem

The player suffered a double tragedy of sort after he lost his partner last week, just a few days after he lost his mother.

Sofapaka is currently a place and a point above Gor Mahia who is fourth with 22 points.

A win for Batoto Ba Mungu over K’Ogalo will be a fifth successive victory for Baraza who is unbeaten the last five fixtures.