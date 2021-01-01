Majeed Ashimeru: Anderlecht seal loan deal for Ghana and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder

The midfielder is set to continue his career in Belgium after a challenging first half of the season in Austria

Belgian side have announced the signing of midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

The 23-year-old joins the Purple and White from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in a half-season deal with an option of a permanent move at the end of the period.

He has been forced to look elsewhere owing to limited game time at Salzburg.

More teams

"RSCA loans Majeed Ashimeru from Red Bull Salzburg," Anderlecht announced on their official website on Wednesday.

"The 23-year-old player from Ghana joins Anderlecht on loan with an option to buy.

"Majeed Ashimeru is a central midfielder who played in during the last seasons. He became champion with and reached the 16th final of the .

"The player will join the group as soon as possible."

Ashimeru joined Salzburg from Ghanaian side Wafa in 2017 after catching the eye of scouts with fine performances in the Ghana Premier League ( ).

So far this season, he has made nine league appearances involving five starts for the Austrian champions.

"Majeed is a young, versatile midfielder with a lot of verticality in his game," Anderlecht sports director Peter Verbeke said.

"He was trained within the Red Bull philosophy, meaning his profile matches what we look for in a player. On top of that, Majeed has a good acceleration and he loves to infiltrate.

“Even more importantly, Majeed really wanted to come to Anderlecht, and we negotiated an option to buy the player, which gives us a perspective on a long term collaboration."

The Anderlecht loan will be Ashimeru's fourth short-term deal away since joining Anderlecht.

In the 2017-18 season, the midfielder spent the first half of the term with lower-tier fold Austria Lustenau where he made 11 appearances, starting 10 of the games and scoring once.

Article continues below

He then headed for Wolfsberger in the elite division where he featured 15 times, started 14 of the matches and found the back of the net twice.

In the 2018-19 season, Ashimeru moved to Swiss club St. Gallen where he played 34 times in the top-flight, made the first XI on 31 occasions and registered four goals.

In the last term, he returned to Salzburg, making 20 league appearances involving 15 starts and two goals.