Majak, Macharia score braces for Tusker vs Western Stima; Bidco United, Kariobangi Sharks draw

The victory is the maiden one for the Brewers who had frustratingly picked up just a point in their opening two league games

registered their first win in the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign after beating 5-2 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu while Bidco United and drew 2-2 at Utalii Ground.

David Majak, Jackson Macharia and Eugene Asike scored for the 2016 Premier League winners while Samuel Odhiambo scored for the Powermen.

Majak and Macharia earned braces as Asike scored the other goal that ensured Tusker, after an opening loss to AFC and a consequent stalemate against , got a victory in the third game of the season.

Goalkeeper Odhiambo converted two penalties that denied Tusker an away clean sheet as Western Stima’s struggle persisted.

After losing 3-1 to on matchday two in Wundanyi, a 5-2 defeat at home is surely not the desired result for the Kisumu club who lost almost the entire unit of the first team in the last transfer window.

The Brewers will face on December 18 and might see a future amendment in the new year since they are now scheduled to face Zoo FC on January 3. Zoo remain expelled from the league given the FKF took the decision after the club failed to honour a 48-hour ultimatum to sign the StarTimes broadcasting deal.

For Western Stima, they are also set to learn a new rival given the calendar shows their next opponent will be . The Slum Boys are the other side expelled from the top-tier after they failed to change their stance on the StarTimes deal too.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks were held to a 2-2 draw by Bidco United at Utalii Ground in their respective Premier League game.

It is the second draw for both sides in the campaign after Bidco United were held to a 0-0 draw against Western Stima in their opening game while Kariobangi Sharks registered the same result against in their previous match.

Former Wazito FC striker Pistone Mutamba and Nelson Chieto scored for the debutants while Eric Kapaito, who opened the season with a brace against Wazito FC, and Patrick Otieno scored the goals for Kariobangi Sharks.

Bidco United, who have lost just a game, are set to meet Nairobi City Stars on December 17. Kariobangi Sharks, on the other hand, will make a trip to Taita Taveta county to play Sofapaka on December 19.