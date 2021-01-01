Maja: Departing Bordeaux forward thanks Fulham for opportunity to play in the Premier League

The Nigeria international will be returning to his parent club at the end of the campaign and has sent an appreciative message to the Cottagers

Josh Maja has thanked Fulham for giving him the opportunity to realize his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The centre-forward returned to his former club the Cottagers on loan in February from French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The move afforded the Nigeria international a chance to feature in the Premier League and in his first start for the club he opened his scoring account.

The 22-year-old ended the campaign with three goals in 15 league appearances but his effort was not enough to help Scott Parker’s men avoid relegation.

Maja has taken to social media to express his delight with the opportunity he was given to realize his long-term dream.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved at Fulham for making my dream of playing in the Premier League come true,” Maja posted on Instagram.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t stay in the league but I have no doubt that this club will be back in the league it belongs.”

Besides Maja, Fulham also recruited his compatriots Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman on loan from both Torino and RB Leipzig as they aimed to beat the drop but failed in this quest to remain in the Premier League after finishing 18th on the table.

Maja started his career in England with Crystal Palace academy before spending time with Fulham, Manchester City and Sunderland youth teams.

The centre-froward made 41 league appearances for the Black Cats after his promotion to the first team in 2016.

He then moved to France in January 2019 to team up with Bordeaux on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Maja will be expected to return to the Matmut Atlantique at the end of his loan deal with Fulham which will expire in June.

The attacker was eligible to play for England but chose to represent the Nigeria national team and made his debut for the African country against Ukraine in a friendly in 2019.

Article continues below

Maja will hope to deliver more impressive club performances to earn a regular call-up to the Super Eagles.